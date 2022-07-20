Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ Is Feelin’ Just Peachy This Summer

New Jersey is home to some of the best produce there is and summer is the time to celebrate the fruits and veggies that grow right here in the garden state.

Something cool that Terhune Orchards is putting on is called their Just Peachy Festival and it’s all about celebrating the peaches that are growing right in Lawrence Township/Princeton, NJ.

This is an annual event that happens at Terhune Orchards and it’s fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Of course, there will be peaches at the festival, but there are also activities like pony rides, a traveling zoo, and wine tasting to enjoy too.

Kids of all ages who come out to the festival can take a pony ride around the pasture, get in on the rubber duck races, and even take part in a scavenger hunt.

Also, a traveling zoo called Eyes of the Wild will come out to the festival and will present two shows a day on Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend that is the perfect mix of educational and fun for the kids to enjoy.

There’s going to be Pam Mount’s Everything Peachy Food Tent set up that will have so many awesome foods to try out like barbecued chicken, hot dogs, salads and of course Terhune’s famous apple cider donuts.

If you are planning to make your way out to Terhune Orchards to check out the Just Peachy Festival, it’s all going down on August 6 & 7 starting at 10 am and ending at 5 pm.

Admission to the festival area is $12 online and will be $15 at the gate, so I suggest buying your tickets online in advance. Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton, NJ.

