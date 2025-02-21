There may be some unexpected money coming your way.

President Trump is thinking about sending Americans a new type of stimulus check.

The new Trump administration wasted no time in trimming the so-called fat in federal agencies across the country and some of that savings may be coming your way.

Thousands of federal workers are losing their jobs

There have been thousands of federal workers, new and seasoned, laid off in the month since President Trump took office.

Magnifying glass over Jobs section of newspaper classifieds zimmytws loading...

Federal agencies were told to prepare for major changes to their workforce.

Elon Musk, head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), is claiming to be saving the United States Government $55 billion, but that may not be entirely true.

USA Today is saying the savings are likely under $10 million.

Get our free mobile app

President Trump considering new stimulus checks for American citizens

USA Today is reporting that President Trump announced mulling around the idea, first thought of by an investment firm, to give some of that savings back to the American people.

"We're considering giving 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% to paying down debt," President Trump said from Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Tik Tok video says the amount should be $8,000

One Tik Toker's video suggested each American should get a whopping $8,000 check.

Take a look below:

Elon Musk responded to the video by saying, "Will check with the President."

Let me make this clear. This is NOT a done deal.

There has been no decision on this possible future stimulus.

READ MORE: Plastic Bags May Be Coming Back to NJ

The USA Today article says such a stimulus would also have to be approved by Congress because it would be issued by the United States Government.

For more information, click here.