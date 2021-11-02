Thanksgiving Is Saved! Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Back To Normal

A Thanksgiving Day Tradition is back in full force

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back this year and better than before. Last year because of the pandemic the 2 1/2 mile parade route was shortened down to just one block and no spectators were allowed.

What's Happening This Year

This year the parade will travel 2 1/2 miles through Manhatten. It will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, and everyone's favorite jolly guy Santa Claus.

Floats and Celebrities You Will See

There will be new floats led by the cast of “Girls5eva”, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, Nelly, and Jordan Fisher, And Jon Batiste will be on an alligator-themed float celebrating Louisiana’s music, food, and culture.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, Muppets from “Sesame Street” and the three past and current hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz.

All The Balloons You Will See This Year

Ada Twist, Scientist (NEW THIS YEAR)

Grogu aka Baby Yoda (NEW THIS YEAR)

Pikahu & EEVEE (NEW THIS YEAR)

TipToe

Toni, The Bandleader Bear

Believe Stars

Acron

Arrtle The Pirate

Astronaut Snoopy

Blue & White Macy's Stars

Candy Cane

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Goku

Happy Hippo

Ice Cream Cone

Open Macy's Stars

Paw Patrol

Pillsbury Doughboy

Pumpkins

Red Titan From Ryan's World

Sinclair's Dino

Smokey Bear

Snow Crystal Ornaments

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spongebob Squarepants & Gary

The Boss Baby

The Smurfs

Wiggle Worm

Yellow Macy's Star

See A 3-D Version of All The Ballons HERE

I'm hoping that having a year off won't cause any issues with the balloon handlers.

We don't want another Barney balloon incident as we had in 2007.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be live on NBC on Thursday, November 25th

from 9 AM -Noon in all time zones.

