Thanksgiving Is Saved! Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Back To Normal
A Thanksgiving Day Tradition is back in full force
The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back this year and better than before. Last year because of the pandemic the 2 1/2 mile parade route was shortened down to just one block and no spectators were allowed.
What's Happening This Year
This year the parade will travel 2 1/2 miles through Manhatten. It will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, and everyone's favorite jolly guy Santa Claus.
Floats and Celebrities You Will See
There will be new floats led by the cast of “Girls5eva”, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, Nelly, and Jordan Fisher, And Jon Batiste will be on an alligator-themed float celebrating Louisiana’s music, food, and culture.
Other celebrities scheduled to appear include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, Muppets from “Sesame Street” and the three past and current hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns, Donovan Patton and Josh Dela Cruz.
All The Balloons You Will See This Year
Ada Twist, Scientist (NEW THIS YEAR)
Grogu aka Baby Yoda (NEW THIS YEAR)
Pikahu & EEVEE (NEW THIS YEAR)
TipToe
Toni, The Bandleader Bear
Believe Stars
Acron
Arrtle The Pirate
Astronaut Snoopy
Blue & White Macy's Stars
Candy Cane
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Goku
Happy Hippo
Ice Cream Cone
Open Macy's Stars
Paw Patrol
Pillsbury Doughboy
Pumpkins
Red Titan From Ryan's World
Sinclair's Dino
Smokey Bear
Snow Crystal Ornaments
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spongebob Squarepants & Gary
The Boss Baby
The Smurfs
Wiggle Worm
Yellow Macy's Star
See A 3-D Version of All The Ballons HERE
I'm hoping that having a year off won't cause any issues with the balloon handlers.
We don't want another Barney balloon incident as we had in 2007.
The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be live on NBC on Thursday, November 25th
from 9 AM -Noon in all time zones.