The 2nd Annual 5-mile Market Street “Run for Blue” Goes Virtual

This year has stunk for runners that enjoy being a part of 5k's, half-marathons, or marathons because they've been canceled due to the pandemic. We learned from a Facebook post created by the Philadelphia Police Foundation that runners are in luck. Anyone who is interested will be able to be a part of the 2nd annual 5-mile Market Street “Run for Blue."

In the Facebook post, the Philadephia Police Foundation stated that the 2nd annual 5-mile Market Street “Run for Blue" is actually going virtual this year due to the pandemic. However, it will allow you to run, walk, jog, or bike at any location of your choice. Runners that participate in the 2nd annual 5-mile Market Street “Run for Blue" have the opportunity to complete the run from Friday, October 16 to Sunday, October 25.

According to MarketStreetRun.org, if you want to partake in the Virtual Market Street "Run for Blue" that shows "your support of the dedicated officers of the Philadelphia Police Department" you have until October 25th to register and do the run.

The Philadelphia Police Foundation mentioned in the Facebook post, that the registration will cost participants $40. The fee will include a long sleeve dri-fit event shirt. The event shirt will be mailed to all participants.

The 2nd annual 5-mile Market Street "Run for Blue" is in Memory of SWAT Corporal Jimmy O'Connor.

This fund-raiser for the Philadelphia Police Foundation raised $135,000 with 1,200 participants last year, according to the Facebook post. The Philadelphia Police Foundation is looking to have the same great success this year as they go virtual for the 2nd annual 5-mile Market Street "Run for Blue."