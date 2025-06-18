Police officers in the city of Philadelphia are about to get a whole new look. In fact, this will mark one of the biggest changes to hit the Philadelphia Police Department in nearly 50 years, it sounds like.

Philadelphia Police Will Get New Uniforms

A little later this year, Philadelphia police officers are going to be getting new uniforms and it actually marks the biggest change in their appearance since the 1970s, reports say. It’s all part of an effort to “honor (the) department’s history while preparing for the future,” a spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The biggest change? The color of these uniforms.

Philadelphia Police Department to Ditch Baby Blue Uniforms for Darker Blue

For decades Philadelphia police have worn light blue shirts. That will change by the fall when their uniforms are changed to a “midnight blue.” In other words, the shirts are about to get a lot darker.

“Midnight blue reconnects us to the traditional look worn by PPD officers for over a century prior to the adoption of light blue shirts in the 1970s,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tells the Inquirer.

Why Are Philadelphia Police Changing Their Uniforms?

Well, there’s some academic research behind the perception of the uniform colors for our police force. That research has found that darker uniforms “tend to convey professionalism, confidence and stability,” according to police officials.

Perhaps another reason for the change? There’s a bit of a budget surplus from the police budget for fiscal year 2025, which wraps up in July. The new uniforms will cost the city about $1.3 million, which will come from unspent funds of the police budget. The department’s annual budget is estimated to be more than $870 million. A new year of that budget will start in July.

Why Are There Concerns for New Police Uniforms?

Some in the community have expressed concerns that the new uniforms may be too similar to those of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Therefore, they say that residents may confuse the two on the scene of an emergency (the fire department already wears darker blue uniforms).

The Philadelphia Police Department, however, isn’t too concerned because they say that firefighters have distinct gear.

What’s Next for the Philadelphia Police Uniforms?

Well, we won’t see the new uniforms right away, but they’re coming soon. We’re told that members of the department are being measured over the next few weeks for their new uniforms. They’re expected to hit the streets in the “early fall.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer outlined more about these changes and what they mean for the community here.

