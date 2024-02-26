MANHUNT! Philadelphia Police Seek Dangerous Escaped Prisoner, Alleem Borden

Philadelphia police say they're searching for an escaped prisoner who fled from a hospital in the city earlier this morning.

The police announced at a mid-morning press conference that they're seeking 29-year-old Alleem Bordan. He fled from Temple University Episcopal Hospital on East Lehigh Avenue around 6:42 a.m. Monday (February 26).

Bordan is in custody for a vehicle theft. If you spot him do not approach him, they say.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia police department by calling 911 or 215-686-TIPS.

Bordan was being released from the hospital at the time of his escape. He was last seen in the area of 1300 N. Allison Street. His last known address was in West Philadelphia —1300 block of North Allison Street.