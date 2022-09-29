It's spooky season. A really cool event is happening in Asbury Park next weekend. Get ready for The Asbury Park Zombie Walk.

This popular annual event is happening on Saturday, October 8th. All zombies can start to gather at 11am on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at the 4th Avenue Green Space

There will be an official info booth, merch stand, and makeup tent so you can get your Zombie vibe going with professional make up artists for a fee from 11am - 3pm. You can also come in your own makeup.

There's also going to be a costume contest at 3pm on the boardwalk, before the walk. Judges will pick out the Best Young Zombie, Best Adult Zombie, Best Couple and Best Group costumes.

Put some effort into your costume because the prizes are cash. Winners will be announced after the walk.

The Zombie Walk (lol) starts at 4pm. It will move down the boardwalk towards the casino. It'll make a turn onto Cookman Avenue and invade downtown.

Can you imagine if you're driving through the area and have never heard of The Zombie Walk Before? I'd be freaked out! Lol.

The walk will end up in front of Johnny Macs Spirits, where the costume contest prizes will be given out.

Get our free mobile app

For the first time this year there will be a them for the walk. It's a punk rock theme. Click here for all the details.

Did you know The Asbury Park Zombie Walk broke a Guinness World Record for the "World's Largest Gathering of Zombies" in 2010 and 2013.

Even if you don't want to dress up like a Zombie, head to Asbury Park on October 8th just to check it out. I'm sure it's quite the sight.

For more information, click here.

The Most Haunted Location In Every State We researched the most haunted locations in all 50 states, and these are the results we came up with.

Top Halloween Costume Every Year Since 1980 We looked at a ton of lists and rankings to try and figure out what the top costume was every Halloween. No two lists really match, and some just didn't make sense, so we did all the research , then ranked what we found.

25 Super Spooky, Fun & Easy Halloween Costumes for Couples