Is Halloween your favorite holiday?

I've noticed there are more and more Spooky Szn fans around these days.

Some homeowners are going way out to make their yards and homes as spooky as they can to the delight of those who wander by.

Canva Canva loading...

You won't have to go far to see animatronics, flashing lights, music and so much more.

If you're looking for some fun leading up to the holiday, there are some homes you need to visit in our area.

Get our free mobile app

Hamilton Township in Mercer County, NJ, has some of the best-decorated houses around.

Whether you’re into scary skeletons, glowing pumpkins, or just love the thrill of a good scare, there are five Halloween houses that I can think of that will get you into the spirit of the season.

Canva Canva loading...

Grab your friends or family and check out these spots for a fang-tastic time. Get it? Ha ha. That's my attempt at some Halloween jokes.

These Hamilton houses are sure to bring you chills, thrills, and some Halloween joy.

These gracious homeowners have spent some much time and put in so much effort into making Halloween in their neighborhoods something everyone can enjoy.

Canva Canva loading...

They don't do it for money. These are all free displays. They do it to put a smile on your face. It's so awesome.

So grab your costume, bring a camera (or make sure your phone is charged), and head out to Hamilton Township for a night of spooky fun.

READ MORE: This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in NJ But Worth Every Penny

Without further adieu, here's where you want to go to see these homes for some Halloween fun.