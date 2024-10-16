The 5 Must- See Spooky Halloween Houses in Hamilton, NJ

The 5 Must- See Spooky Halloween Houses in Hamilton, NJ

Canva

Is Halloween your favorite holiday?

I've noticed there are more and more Spooky Szn fans around these days.

Some homeowners are going way out to make their yards and homes as spooky as they can to the delight of those who wander by.

 

Canva
loading...

You won't have to go far to see animatronics, flashing lights, music and so much more.

If you're looking for some fun leading up to the holiday, there are some homes you need to visit in our area.

94.5 PST logo
Get our free mobile app

Hamilton Township in Mercer County, NJ, has some of the best-decorated houses around.

Whether you’re into scary skeletons, glowing pumpkins, or just love the thrill of a good scare, there are five Halloween houses that I can think of that will get you into the spirit of the season.

Canva
loading...

Grab your friends or family and check out these spots for a fang-tastic time. Get it? Ha ha. That's my attempt at some Halloween jokes.

These Hamilton houses are sure to bring you chills, thrills, and some Halloween joy.

These gracious homeowners have spent some much time and put in so much effort into making Halloween in their neighborhoods something everyone can enjoy.

Canva
loading...

They don't do it for money. These are all free displays. They do it to put a smile on your face. It's so awesome.

So grab your costume, bring a camera (or make sure your phone is charged), and head out to Hamilton Township for a night of spooky fun.

READ MORE:  This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in NJ But Worth Every Penny

Without further adieu, here's where you want to go to see these homes for some Halloween fun.

Halloween Houses in Hamilton, NJ You Won't Want to Miss

Looking for a frightly good time this Spooky Szn? Here are 5 places not to be missed in Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

Filed Under: halloween, Hamilton, Haunted Houses
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Halloween, Mercer County, New Jersey

More From 94.5 PST