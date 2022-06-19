So Exactly How Smart Do You Think New Jersey Is?

We always say we're smart in New Jersey. We definitely think we're smarter than most people from outside the state. But does the data back up our confidence in ourselves?

Do you really think that the average IQ in New Jersey is high? After all, each day we witness things that make us wonder if we're the smartest person in the state and everyone else just doesn't have it together.

All it takes is a short journey on the Garden State Parkway to realize that not everyone in the state is firing on all cylinders, but driving is about common sense, and not necessarily IQ.

It turns out that despite the decision-making of New Jersey residents at places like the Asbury Circle, our average IQ in the state is actually surprisingly high. How high?

The answer is that our IQ is high enough to place us in the top 15 high IQ states, according to World Population Review. To be more specific for all you super-smart New Jersey residents, the Garden State is ranked 12th, and that's pretty impressive.

Are we the smartest state in the neighborhood? It turns out we're close. Our average IQ is higher than both Pennsylvania and New York, but Connecticut's IQ ranks slightly higher than ours.

For the record, the average New Jersey IQ is 102.8, which is only a point and a half less than the highest IQ in America, which belongs to Massachusetts. That makes sense. They need a high IQ just to spell the name of their own state.

