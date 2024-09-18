Join Chris & the Crew For a Drag Brunch Bottomless Mimosa Cruise in Philadelphia

Join Chris &#038; the Crew For a Drag Brunch Bottomless Mimosa Cruise in Philadelphia

City Cruises Philadelphia via Canva

This fall at 94.5 PST, we're focused on giving you that Influencer lifestyle... so we're throwing a party... on a boat!

Chris & the Crew have partnered with City Cruises Philadelphia to host a drag brunch cruise... at 12 noon on Saturday, October 20 with Philly's Queen of Comedy, Bev (+ special guests).

 

Now you may have been to a drag brunch before, but trust us, this one-of-a-kind event is SO big that it can't be contained land. So we're hitting the seas!

Hey, it's Joe from Chris & the Crew inviting you to join me on board the iconic and beautiful Spirit of Philadelphia for this incredible 2-hour brunch cruise, departing from Penns Landing at 12 noon on Sunday, October 20. 

It's the perfect day out for you and your girls cause they'll be serving up a delicious brunch menu and keeping the fun flowing with bottomless mimosasNote: This 21+ event.

While on board, we'll be treated to a laugh out loud show from Bev and special guests, as we sail past Instagram worthy views of the Ben Franklin Bridge, the city's skyline & more.

City Cruises via Canva
Hurry! Space is limited and tickets are selling fast, so gather up your girl squad and grab your tickets today by clicking here. 

I can't wait to see you on board with 94.5 PST and City Cruises Philadelphia! 

