Join Chris & the Crew For a Drag Brunch Bottomless Mimosa Cruise in Philadelphia

This fall at 94.5 PST, we're focused on giving you that Influencer lifestyle... so we're throwing a party... on a boat!

Chris & the Crew have partnered with City Cruises Philadelphia to host a drag brunch cruise... at 12 noon on Saturday, October 20 with Philly's Queen of Comedy, Bev (+ special guests).

Now you may have been to a drag brunch before, but trust us, this one-of-a-kind event is SO big that it can't be contained land. So we're hitting the seas!

Hey, it's Joe from Chris & the Crew inviting you to join me on board the iconic and beautiful Spirit of Philadelphia for this incredible 2-hour brunch cruise, departing from Penns Landing at 12 noon on Sunday, October 20.

It's the perfect day out for you and your girls cause they'll be serving up a delicious brunch menu and keeping the fun flowing with bottomless mimosas. Note: This 21+ event.

While on board, we'll be treated to a laugh out loud show from Bev and special guests, as we sail past Instagram worthy views of the Ben Franklin Bridge, the city's skyline & more.

Drag Cruise Philadelphia WPST City Cruises via Canva loading...

Hurry! Space is limited and tickets are selling fast, so gather up your girl squad and grab your tickets today by clicking here.

I can't wait to see you on board with 94.5 PST and City Cruises Philadelphia!