Celebrate The 609 Area Code on 6-0-9 Day with 94.5 PST!

Join 94.5 PST to celebrate our home area code — THE 609 — on June 9th, of course!

Austyn, from 94.5 PST's afternoon show will be at Johnson's Locust Farm in Jobstown, NJ for their Vintage Market event. From strawberry picking to games to shopping and more it's the perfect day and way to celebrate all things 609.

For tickets and more info click here.

Thanks to our sponsor: The New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. Find your WOW at VisitNJ.org. New Jersey. Little State. Lotta Wow.