The Best Chicken Parmigiana In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

If you want to start a heated debate in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best Italian food. Throw some chicken parmigiana into the conversation and things get even more interesting.

If you're really looking for some passionate discussion, you can say that the single best chicken parmigiana in the state of New Jersey has been named. That is exactly what Eat This, Not That has done.

They named the top chicken parmigiana in each state, and our thought is the hardest decision they had to make was right here in New Jersey. That's about the best tough job we can think of.

Now, we move on to their Garden State choice. According to Eat This, Not That, the place to go in New Jersey to get the best chicken parmigiana is in Jersey City.

The restaurant that receives an honor that is coveted here in the Garden State is Laico's. That is where you can find New Jersey's #1 chicken parmigiana.

Laico's is located in Jersey City's West Side neighborhood at 67 Terhune Ave., and a visit here is a truly fine Italian dining experience.

It is a wonderful family restaurant that has been making customers happy for about half a century, and this is a wonderful honor for them.

We also want you to know that this in no way closes the book on this discussion. There are 100 opinions on this topic, and all of them are right. So please feel free to let us know which restaurant you think has the best chicken parmigiana, and we'll show them some love, too.

Chicken parmigiana should always make you happy wherever you get it.

