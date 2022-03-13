Mangia! “Eat Up” that’s a good way to start this article because we are talking about a favorite in the world of Italian cooking, chicken parmigiana. Better known as “chicken parm” it is a favorite of many, including myself.

I really enjoy good chicken parm and here at the Jersey Shore we have some of the best, in fact one of the best chicken parm dishes may be in Hudson County. According to an article published by “Eat This, Not That” one of the best chicken parm dishes is at Laico’s in Jersey City. According to their piece “We love how their chicken parm is available to order alone or as a combination platter alongside their homemade eggplant parm.”

This Italian restaurant has been serving Jersey City since the 1970’s and many agree it is simply delicious. Personally I have never been to Laico’s but put this on my list too. Also I do love eggplant parm too, so I’ll take a combo chicken & eggplant parm dish :)

So have you ever dined at Laico’s ? If so we would love to hear from you and get your review. Did you have the chicken parm? We welcome your thoughts below 👇🏻 Do you have a favorite spot here locally at the Jersey Shore for chicken parm? One of my favorites is right in my hometown at Naples in Little Egg Harbor, awesome chicken parm. Give us more great local spots to try this spring.

