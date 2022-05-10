This Unbelievable Restaurant Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Foodie Destination

Most of us in New Jersey consider ourselves to be a foodie in one way or another. We live in the land of restaurants, and most of them are great. We do, therefore, have some expert knowledge in this area.

Since we have so many incredible choices, it is easy to try something new every time we go out to eat, and we are certainly willing to do a little traveling to get to our next adventure.

If you are a foodie, and you want to add to your list of great Garden State restaurants you've tried, then you'd definitely want to check out the New Jersey restaurant that was recently named the "best foodie destination" in the whole state.

The honor was given by Eat This, Not That. They uncovered what they think is the best foodie destination restaurant in every state. What is their choice for New Jersey, the restaurant capital of the world?

That honor belongs to an amazing Italian Restaurant in Jersey City. Have you ever been to Battello? If not, you better get your foodie self over there as soon as you can.

This is an awesome place, with one of the best locations you could ever imagine. It's right on the Hudson and has a breathtaking view of the Manhattan skyline.

Let's talk about the food for a minute. This contemporary Italian restaurant has put together one of the most delicious, unique menus in the whole state.

If you're nearby, head over there soon. If you're not nearby, this is a road trip that's well worth it. Congratulations to Battello in Jersey City, the best foodie destination in New Jersey.

