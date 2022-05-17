One of my favorite sweet treats is milkshakes. I enjoy a delicious milkshake, especially now during spring and heading into summer. I will admit I am partial to vanilla when it comes to milkshakes, but I can be tempted to try many different flavors.

One of my favorites for a good milkshake is plenty of whipped cream, I enjoy a fair amount of whipped cream on my milkshake. I will be honest and admit I am not a massive fan of a lot of candy on my milkshake, for me keep it plain and simple lol

I recently came across an article by Only in Your State and they highlighted the "best" milkshakes in New Jersey what is great is that the "best" milkshake is right here at the Jersey Shore in Monmouth County.

The article listed the top eight milkshakes here in New Jersey. We would love to get your input and let us know where you think we can find the best milkshakes in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties. Post your selections and comments below and tell us your favorite spots for a delicious fantastic milkshake.

The honor of the best milkshake in the Garden State goes to a shop located in Monmouth County. Only in Your State selected Coney Waffle on Oceanside Avenue in Belmar as the number one milkshake shop in New Jersey.

"The insane, gravity-defying milkshakes are filled to the brim with everything from brownies to cotton candy and are elaborately crafted to appeal to all your senses. A visual treat, just wait until you take a sip. Open year-round, this is a great date spot - bond while you binge."

If you have visited Coney Waffle in Belmar, please give us your review and recommendations, we love getting your feedback.

