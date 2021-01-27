The Best Snacks for The Big Game

It's almost time for the Big Game. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will be facing off on February 7th, and The Weekend is doing the Pepsi Halftime Show. But, if you're anything like me, you're much more interested in the snacks for the game, instead of the on-field action.

This is an occasion where you don't have to reinvent the wheel, because for a lot of people, all eyes are on the game. They won't care about the creativity, although, I always like getting a little creative. Tip...stick to easy to eat foods.

Whether you're with friends, or at home watching the game, here are my picks for the best Big Game snacks. Enjoy.