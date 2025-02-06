Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. Have you planned your Gameday menu yet?

I believe there are two rules that should be followed when it comes to Super Bowl party food.

Four Men Watching a Football Game on Television

Can you guess what they are?

1. No utensils.

Do you agree? You shouldn't need utensils to eat any of the food during the game.

Typically, at Super Bowl parties there's a lot of standing around the TV or sitting on the floor, near the TV.

You don't want to worry about cutting food with a knife and fork or balancing utensils on your plate. You're going to be jumping up and cheering.

Super Bowl food needs to be able to be easily eaten with your hands.

2. No table food.

This rule means any plated food should be able to be easily balanced on your lap.

There are not always tables for everyone to sit around at in-home Super Bowl parties.

New Jersey's favorite Super Bowl snacks

Ok, on to the favorite Super Bowl party foods for people in New Jersey.

The Sports Geek took a look at recent Google Trends and put together this list of the Super Bowl snacks that have been searched the most in the Garden State.

Ice Cream

Organic Green Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

I've got to be honest, I don't agree. I know the searches don't lie, but this breaks my rule of no foods that need utensils. Maybe ice cream would be good in a cone or an ice cream sandwich but ice cream in general could be messy. No thanks.

Hot Dogs

Homemade Detroit Style Chili Dog with Mustard and Onion

I love hot dogs but beware of the falling toppings if you load too much on them.

Fries

French Fries side dish

Who doesn't love french fries, but you need to have them on a warming tray or have some way to keep them warm. Cold fries are yuck.

Meatballs

Plate of meatballs in gravy with herbs

Great choice, but I think you need to have rolls and cheese available to make meatball parm sandwiches, or Kings Hawaiian rolls to make little meatball sliders.

Chips 'n Dips

Layered dip and corn chips

It could be any kind of dip and chips and it gets a two thumbs up from me. Just don't double dip...that's gross.

Mozzarella Sticks

Canva

These are the ideal big game snack. Yum.

Chicken Wings

barbecue chicken wings close up on wooden tray

I'm not a fan, but I'm surprised these aren't higher on the list. They can be pretty messy.

Burgers

Homemade Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger with Cheddar and Chips

Great choice, but you've got to be able to keep them warm. A cold burger stinks.

Subs & Sandwiches

Giant Turkey Hoagie

I call it a hoagie, not a sub. Whatever they're called they're an asset to any Super Bowl party.

Cookies

Songbird839

Easy, delicious, the perfect thing to serve at any party.

There you go. Use these hints to throw a Super Bowl party that your family or friends won't soon forget.

Enjoy.

Go Eagles!

