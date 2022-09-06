This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township.

Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best events in the area, and it’s time to relax and unwind for the beginning of fall for this beer and music-filled event. The event is put on annually by Blend Bar and Bistro, that’s located in Hamilton, NJ.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the restaurant, so you know the festival is for sure going to be a good one.

It says on their website that the event itself started as a small pig roast and has grown to invite thousands of people annually to try out the most amazing beer, seltzers, and wine you’ve had!

I haven’t had the chance to go in years past, but now that I’m legal, you’ll for sure catch me set up in the middle of Mercer County Park taste testing my way through the festival! There are going to be performances by The Polish Nannies Band, Robsan, Krispel, and other Hip Hop artists!

There are different types of tickets that are available for purchase online that will get you into the food truck, beer, wine, and seltzer-filled event.

General admission tickets are going for $10 online, but you can also go to the same website and upgrade to a VIP ticket.

The Central Jersey Beer Fest is happening on Saturday, October 8, from 12 pm to 6 pm. It’s all going down at Mercer County Park which is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ, 08550.

