New Jersey is no stranger to chicken chains these days, and another one is on the way, according to Jersey Digs. This will be the first of its kind in the Garden State.

Slim Chickens is opening 17 new restaurants in NJ

Slim Chickens has plans in place for a big Northeast expansion, starting with 17 New Jersey locations, opening over the next year or so. No exact locations have been revealed yet, but the article says there will be locations in Mercer, Middlesex, and Essex counties. Chicken restaurants are certainly having their moment in the spotlight right now.

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Slim Chickens is known for southern-style buttermilk marinated chicken tenders

Have you heard of Slim Chickens before? It's a quick-service restaurant, known for its hand-breaded, southern-style buttermilk marinated chicken, based in Arkansas.

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The drive-thru is called a Fly-Thru, a nod to its quick service

Instead of a drive-thru, it has a Fly-Thru, giving the hint that the service is super-fast. The first New Jersey location is supposed to open in 2027.

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There was a Slim Chickens in Flemington in 2021

Well, Slim Chickens actually made its debut in New Jersey back in 2021 with a Flemington location, but it didn't stay open long, closing after only a few months. Hopefully, with everyone being obsessed with chicken chains right now, it will be a success, and the fact that we're no longer in a pandemic.

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A representative for Slim Chickens is excited about the expansion to New Jersey, saying, "We were looking to grow with a brand that delivers great food and offers a guest experience that feels genuine. Slim Chickens’ appeal, strong leadership team and commitment to quality made it the right fit, and we look forward to bringing Slims to New Jersey.”

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The menu consists of chicken tenders (with a spicy option), wings, Tender Mac Bowls (mac & cheese with chopped chicken tenders), hand-spun milkshakes, chicken & waffles, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and Slim's Sweets, which are the cutest desserts in mason jars. Catering is also available.

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As soon as I hear specific locations, I'll let you know. You can check out the Slim Chickens website HERE.