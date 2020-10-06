I'm super excited to announce the NEW Chris & The Crew podcast.

You'll never miss any of your favorite parts of the show again. It's like being able to listen to Chris & The Crew on demand. The easiest way to listen is on the PST app, but the podcast is also available on your favorite podcasting apps.

Listen, I know mornings can be a crazy time. There's so much to do in such a short time, right? You're trying to wake up without hitting "snooze" 25 times, get showered, dressed, the first cup of coffee inhaled, some sort of breakfast eaten... all in about an hour, while still trying to hear what happened on the Blind Date or who won Crew's Court, right?

Phew, that's a lot. Not to mention all of you parents out there who are also trying to get your kids ready for school. Yikes.

Have no fear. All of your favorite things we do in the morning (Blind Date, Ex-Files, Crew Calls Your Crush, What Should I Do Crew, Crew's Court, and more) now have a home on the Chris & The Crew Podcast.

How to listen

The easiest way to listen is on the PST app, just look for "PODCASTS."

You can check it out on our website as well by clicking here.

Plus, the podcast is available on your favorite podcasting apps including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher & more.

So, even though you're always welcome to email, text, or chat with me in the PST Chat Room (in the PST App), and ask me what happened because you missed it on the show, you don't have to anymore.

Just check it out on The Chris & The Crew Podcast. It's so easy to find and the perfect way to stay in touch with us.