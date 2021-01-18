There Is Now A Podcast That Is All About Jersey

I think I speak for everyone when I say that Jersey is undoubtedly the best place in the entire world, next to anywhere with Chicken Parm of course. I can’t think of a better way than letting everyone know just how to cook Jersey than making a podcast about the state. That is exactly what one comedian did. Chris Gethard will now be hosting a podcast called “New Jersey is the World.”

Chris Gethard is a famous comedian that is right here from Jersey. He is from West Orange, New Jersey to be more specific. He already was a part of another Jersey themed special, which was HBO Max’s Action Park Documentary. Though I’m sure you are familiar with it, that documentary introduced the world to the infamous Action Park right here in Jersey. The producers talked to many people who had been hurt, worked at, or even knew anyone that died at the par. The park was known for being extremely dangerous.

After that documentary, he thought it was a good idea to keep the Jersey theme going. The new podcast called, “New Jersey is the World,” is not just one podcast. It is pretty much going to be a series of podcasts that will be under that title. He posted this on twitter.

According to nj.com, some of the podcasts that will go under this podcast are: “WO-Town” podcast (Gethard is from West Orange) as well as a “Voices from the Jughandle” voicemail-based podcast and a New Jersey food reviews podcast from Bergen County native Don Fanelli.

Hold on, because this isn't’ free! You have to go to patreon.com and subscribe for either $1, $5, or $10 a month. If you opt for the $10 a month subscription, you will also get to experience, “The Garden State Gagootz,” which is a monthly Q&A with all the hosts.