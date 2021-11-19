After 10 Years Tiffany Says Goodbye to Chris & The Crew

Sigh. After 10 fun years, Tiffany has decided to move on to the next chapter in her life and say goodbye to Chris & the Crew.

To say I'm sad is an understatement. I still can't believe it's true, I thought we'd be hanging out together for much longer. Selfishly, I tried to get her to stay, but, I knew she was ready to see what's next to come in her story.

Thank you for the memories, Tiff...we have so many. We shared so much over the past 10 years....laughter, tears, secrets, joy, life's milestones and so much more. We've seen each other at our best (she was an absolutely beautiful bride) and our worst (we've camped out at the station during bad weather more times than we'd like to count).

Personal collection

You brought so much greatness to the show. Your bubbly personality made everyone who listened love you. I loved being a part of your story and will miss you tons.

Personal collection

Good luck in your journey. You will always be a part of The Crew.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time