The Dunkin’ in Ewing has a Brand New Look

The Dunkin’ at 1981 N Olden Ave in Ewing has a new look that they are calling a "Next Gen" look. Not only does it have fresh new colors and a modern look to it, but a press release says the Dunkin' will be faster and even more convenient than it was before. They even have a new tap system that will serve some of your favorite cold beverages. They have a drive thur and they open at 4am so you can get your favorites and close at 8pm.

Dunkin' fans are welcome to come check out the new Next Gen remodel at 1981 N Olden Ave in Ewing and they invite all to attend their grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 24th. Hopefully we'll have some more details on that soon.

I love when my favorite stores get a nice little facelift. I relate it to not seeing a celebrity for a while and then BAM! They show up and show us a new look. It's great. The Aldi is East Windsor just got a remodel and I love it. They flipped their produce department to the front of the store and I know a lot of customers have shared positive feedback from it. I'm sure this Dunkin' in Ewing will get some good feedback as well since it looks so sheik on the inside and the outside too. I'm sure customers are also excited to see their favorite Dunkin' open for business again. People get very sensitive about a change to their morning routines as well as a change in their coffee.