The Extra $300 For Unemployment Payment Will Only Last 6 Weeks

During this whole COVID-19 pandemic many people were laid off or furloughed causing so many to apply for unemployment. Unemployment checks were actually a little more than they normally would be. The many people that applied for it during the pandemic received an extra $600. Well, that was fun while it lasted. Now, the state of New Jersey has approved for everyone that is still collecting unemployment to temporarily start receiving an extra $300.

Just FYI, the extra $300 is not going to be given out for as long as the $600 was distributed. According to NJ.com, the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding will only be in effect for about 6 weeks for those that are still collecting unemployment. If you think about it, that is still a good amount of money. All together it’s about $1800 that you can get on top of your unemployment checks.

We also learned from NJ.com that the 6 weeks can start on August 1st, 2020 for some states. So is there a chance to get a deposit or a check for a big amount as the back pay? NJ.com stated the FEMA said, “States should plan to make payments to eligible claimants for no more than six weeks from the week ending August 1, 2020.”

There is some hope that you can get more than just 6 weeks when it comes to the extra $300. NJ.com mentioned that up to this point each New Jersey resident can only apply for 3 weeks but after those 3 weeks the state will have to apply for extra funding from FEMA to help those that are unemployed.

That little extra money definitely will help many during these tough times.