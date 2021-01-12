Why Haven’t I Received My Stimulus Check Yet?

Am I the only one who is checking their bank account daily hoping to see an extra $600 in there? It seems like everyone else around me is receiving their second stimulus check. Some of my friends claim they received theirs over a week ago. Am I missing something? Is there possibly something I need to do in order to make sure I get my check?

I did a little digging and I am beyond annoyed. I went to the IRS website to track my payment and I don't like what I am seeing. What does it mean when my status is listed as "Not Available"?

IRS.gov

According to the IRS frequently asked questions I am not getting my second stimulus check anytime soon. "Because of the speed at which the law required the IRS to issue the second round of Economic Impact Payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or, is or no longer active, or unfamiliar. By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS; they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active. If Get My Payment shows “Payment Status #2 – Not Available” you will not receive a second EIP." Here's the crazy part for me, I have not changed banks or accounts. What now?

The IRS is advising that people in my same situation ask for the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax returns. So now, I will have to wait until I file my taxes to get my stimulus payment. This makes no sense to me, isn't this check supposed to be here to help Americans in tight financial spots? What if I was like many Americans unemployed and facing food insecurity? I pray this isn't your situation.

