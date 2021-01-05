Parents of Babies Born in 2020 Are Eligible for an Extra Stimmy Check

If you are a brand new mommy or daddy and gave birth to a child in 2020, you might qualify for an extra stimulus check! According to ABC8 News, parents who had a baby in 2020 can qualify for up to $1,100 of extra stimulus money. If the baby's birthdate is before December 31, 2020 and you meet the requirements, you could get $500 from the first check and $600 from the second round.

First you must see if you make less money than the income limits that have been put in place. According to ABC8 News, you must make equal to or less than:

$75,000 if you’re a single filer

$112,500 if you’re head of household

$150,000 if you’re married and file a joint return

The next step to get that extra stimulus check is to file a tax return and get the money the IRS owes you as a refund recovery credit. What is a refund recovery credit, you may ask? According to ABC8 News, it is a part of the CARES ACT ( Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security.) Any eligible person who didn't receiver their stimmy can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on a 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. Make sense? If not you can get more information here.