NJ’s First Indoor SKi Slope is Coming Soon

I've only been skiing a few times, and ended up on crutches the last & final time I hit the slopes, but, maybe I'll try it again, after seeing this news on Freeskier.com. The first indoor ski slope in the Western Hemisphere will be here, in New Jersey. How cool is that? Even as a non-skier, I think it's cool. This is going to be a big deal. The American Dream Meadowlands complex in East Rutherford, NJ, is supposed to be opening in March 2019, including this climate controlled, indoor ski slope! It's going to be called Big Snow America, and will have an 800 foot ski slope, and all the other stuff any other ski resort would have like a chairlift, people to teach you how to ski, and even some sort of lodge. Obviously, because it's climate controlled, it'll be open all year! Imagine skiing in NJ next summer. So fun.