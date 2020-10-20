The First ‘Large’ Aldi Store is Opening in Philly

According to billypenn.com, when a new Aldi opens next month on N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, it will be significantly larger than other Aldi stores in the U.S.

Aldi’s corporate site says that discount grocery chain’s stores are usually 16,400 square feet. Meanwhile, billypenn.com reports that the N. Broad Street will be 25,000 square feet.

Aldi’s Center Valley Division Vice President Bob Grammar told billypenn.com that the new store will have 6 aisles, open ceilings, and will feature a much large “fresh foods” section than other Aldi’s.

According to retailwire.com, Aldi currently has 2,000 stores in the U.S. and would like to “become the third-largest U.S. grocer, behind Walmart and Kroger, by 2022.”

Philadelphia has become a popular market for stores to test new concepts. GIANT has 3 “GIANT Heirloom Market” stores in Philly --- one on Bainbridge St. (Graduate Hospital), one on Chestnut St. (University City), and one on N. 2nd St (Northern Liberties).

GIANT says its Heirloom Markets offer a “new approach to the traditional grocery store” by featuring fresh products, an organic selection, local products, and “helpful experts.”

Also, back in July we reported on Amazon’s plans to open a new grocery store in Philadelphia (plus, 2 other stores in Bucks County).

Since that time, PhillyVoice.com has reported that the Amazon grocery store will be located at 5th and Spring Garden in the Northern Liberties section of the city.

Of course, Amazon owns Whole Foods, but this new grocery store concept is supposed to be different from that brand. According to businessinsider.com, the new Amazon grocery stores could combine in-store and online shopping.

Businessinsider.com also says that the new stores will most likely be cheaper than Whole Foods and could utilize sone new forms of technology, like smart shopping carts that “can detect which items you place in the cart and automatically charge your Amazon account as you leave.”