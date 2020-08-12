The Pumpkin Flavored Stuff That’s Already in Stores

It's not even mid-August yet, and a lot of stores are putting out there fall products, especially grocery stores, according to Delish, and I have to say, I'm not unhappy about it.

Bring on everything pumpkin...I love it all. I'm anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Pumpkin Pie flavored yogurt at Wegmans. Oh my, it's so good. I'll eat in every single day until it goes away, a week or so after Thanksgiving. I just told you in The Scoop the other day that Starbuck's Pumpkin Spice Latte will be here at the end of August, and Dairy Queen announced they'll be selling a pumpkin cookie butter shake and a pumpkin pie Blizzard starting August 31st, but, if you just can't wait for your fall fix until then, let me fill you in on what's already in stores.

From Delish:

*Pumpkin Spice Cheerios have been spotted in stores and online. I got hooked on these last fall when I hosted a little fall breakfast for a few friends. They're delicious.

*Pumpkin Spice Baking Truffles have shown up in baking sections, for all your fall baking needs. I'm going to try these in my Pumpkin Chip Cookie or my Harvest Brownie recipes.

*Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate mix. I haven't tried this yet, but, I'd love to give it a try. Sounds delicious.

*Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Milano & Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies. How could you go wrong? I'll be picking these up my next trip to the store.

*Pillsbury Pumpkin Cookie Dough, with cream cheese flavored chips is back again this year. They're ready to break and bake when ever your pumpkin craving hits. Also, back in stores are those cute, little sugar cookie (the slice and bake kind) that have a jack-o-lantern's picture on them.

This is just the beginning. Seems like there's more and more pumpkin-flavored stuff around each year. I'm so excited.