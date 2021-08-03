The First Oreo Café Is Now Opened and It Is Located In New Jersey

Double stuffed Oreo's are the best. Those cookies can't be compared to anything else. Well, I do have a friend that swears that the Christmas Oreos with the red creme are the best and they taste completely different. Personally, I think they taste the same as the original Oreos.

If you are a big fan of Oreos you must know that the very first Oreo Cafe is in New Jersey.

NJ.com recently shared the great news that the new Oreo Cafe is located at the American Dream Mall.

The Oreo Cafe actually opened today, Tuesday, August 3rd.

We learned from Patch.com that at the new Oreo Cafe you will be able to get a little creative because those that visit the store will be able to "customize their desserts, and even develop new creations, like an Oreo waffle sundae or Oreo cookies and cream cheesecake."

This is literally going to be Oreo heaven.

Things only get better at the Oreo Cafe.

According to NJ.com, guests will be able to have "Twist Your Oreo treats where diners choose a base -- waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake -- an ice cream, and then select three from a variety of 17 Oreo-inspired toppings."

Take me to the Oreo Cafe NOW!

At the Oreo Cafe, you will also be able to find some very exclusive Oreo gear and other products.

This is the very first Oreo Cafe in the world and it is right here in New Jersey.

The American Dream Mall, where the Oreo Cafe is located, is at 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford New Jersey.