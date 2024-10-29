When the temperature drops like it does here in New Jersey, I know you're always on the hunt for fun ways to stay entertained.

Personally, I’m all about the summer vibes and would take warm, sunny days over winter any time!

There are so many more activities to enjoy during the summer, and winter really limits what you can do outdoors.

READ MORE: Can You Legally Drive While Wearing Headphones in NJ?

As I looked into different ways to have fun in New Jersey this season, indoor water parks kept popping up on lists of must-try activities.

Sure, we can't just head over to Hurricane Harbor like we can in July, but surprisingly, there are indoor water parks around the state that make for a perfect family day trip.

With options spread out across New Jersey, there’s likely one not too far from you, wherever you might be!

Big Kahuna’s Water Park is located at 535 NJ-73, West Berlin, NJ, 08091. It has an indoor and outdoor set of slides, so it's perfect for any time of year!

If you’re driving down 295 south, while you’re driving through Mt. Laurel look to your left and you’ll see a bunch of giant water slides. CoCo Key Water Resort is located at 915 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ, 08054.

I’m sure you know about this water park! This indoor water park is completely modeled after your favorite DreamWorks movies and is located inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. It’s located at 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ, 07073.

5 Bugs That May Infest Your New Jersey Home This Winter Beware of these creepy crawlers this winter! Gallery Credit: Gianna