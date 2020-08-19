The Girl Scouts are Debuting a New Cookie

It's the little things that are making me happy during this crazy pandemic, so, the news of a new Girl Scout Cookie on the way just made my day.

Delish delivered the news of the new Toast-Yay, which will be in the upcoming 2021 cookie lineup. At first glance, the cookie looks like a little piece of toast, with a layer of vanilla icing, but, according to the article, it tastes like a piece of French Toast. Yum. As long as it doesn't taste like mint, I'm good. I swear, I think I'm the only one in the world that doesn't like the Girl Scouts' most popular cookie, the Thin Mint. Yuck. Lol.

I'm still enjoying Girl Scout cookies from last season. I just discovered a few boxes of the S'mores in my freezer. Another one of the little things that made me so happy. The Lemonades are also a favorite of mine, the Peanut Butter Patties too.

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season will kick off around here in January. It's always after the holidays, when everyone says they're going to good again and watch what they eat, and then, bam...you see the Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of the grocery store, and you just can't resist. They get me every darn time. Lol. I love supporting them. I used to be a Girl Scout, and so was my daughter.

Due to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts will be doing things a little differently for the next cookie sale, offering more online ways to get your cookies like online cookie booths, "socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options in select areas," the article states.

I can't wait to try the Toast - Yay.