It's the time of year we all wait for. Yes, I'm talking about Girl Scout cookies. Who doesn't like them?

They've come a long since they were first introduced in way back in 1917. They started off as a fundraiser for one of the troops. The cookies were baked at someone's home. Can you imagine if they were still doing it that way?

In the beginning, I was a pretty simple Girl Scout cookie-kinda guy. I'd buy a couple of boxes of thin mints, and I was a happy camper.

Then I started buying more. Admittedly, as much as I like the cookies, I became addicted. It didn't help that when I'd go to the store for milk, I'd have to walk past young ladies and their cookies.

So, I'd buy a box as I went in, and don't you know I'd wind up buying a second box on the way out. What can I say, I felt guilty. I'd justify it to myself by saying, "you just bought milk, can you really have enough cookies?"

As time went on, I discovered that there was more to Girl Scout cookies than just thin mints. These days, there's a huge number of options. There's the Toast Yays! There's Caramel Chocolate Chip, and a host of others.

This year, someone in the Girl Scout marketing department made a brilliant decision. Introduce a new flavor, but only produce a limited quantity. That brings us to the most popular Girl Scout cookie in New Jersey.

This year, they created the Raspberry Rally cookie, and by all accounts, I hear its good. In fact, they say it's new Jersey's number one choice. The problem? They didn't produce enough to meet demand.

It's gotten so bad, that I'm told boxes of these cookies were selling on Ebay for a hundred bucks a box. I like Girl Scout cookies, but even I have limits.

So, if you're a Girl Scout and you happen to be reading this and you want to sell a box or two. Read between the lines. I know a certain writer who would be an easy sale.

