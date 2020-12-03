The Great Holiday Parking Giveaway in Palmer Square

Great news. The Great Holiday Parking Giveaway is going on right now in Palmer Square, according to Palmer Square's official website. You're going to love this.

Here are the details: When you shop or dine at any of the fabulous Palmer Square shops or restaurants and spend a minimum total of $25, you simply submit your receipt(s) here, download the Palmer Square app (you probably already have it), then, check the Rewards section of the app within 2 days of you turning in your receipt(s) to enjoy free parking the next time you head to Palmer Square (there are so many reasons to visit again and again). You can do this as many times as you'd like. I'm sure you'll need a few trips to get everyone on your holiday list taken care of. Hint...Palmer Square is encouraging you to save up those free parking rewards to use all winter long (free parking rewards expire March 31st). Great idea.

While you're in Palmer Square, make sure to stop, gaze, and take some pictures near the awesome Palmer Square Christmas tree, check out the Thomas Sweet Holiday Village window display, dine in your own personal igloo at the Yankee Doodle Tap Room, and don't forget about the beautiful outdoor ice skating rink behind the Nassau Inn. Click here for all of the details. Bonus...Yankee Doodle Tap Room also has a Skate Bar at the skating rink.

There's not a better place to be during the holidays than Palmer Square in downtown Princeton. Don't wait, grab your friends and go.

For more information on the shops, restaurants, events, and parking giveaway, click here.