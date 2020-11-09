The Grossest Things You Can Touch in a Grocery Store

When the pandemic first began, people were scared to go out, I know I was. My husband did all the grocery shopping and when he got home, I sprayed all the groceries and made him shower and put the clothes he was wearing in the hamper. Grocery stores are filthy even when there is not a pandemic, due to the fact that people don't wash their hands and are touching multiple surfaces. I found out the grossest things to touch in a grocery store thanks to this article from CBC and you may wanna bring your hand sanitizer with you to the store.

Here's the surfaces that have the most germs according to a microbiology expert who actually analyzed swabs from these surfaces. Some of them are obvious, some I wasn't aware they were so gross.

Shopping basket handles

Freezer door handles

Pin pad

The baby seat

The front of the shopping cart. Surprisingly the grocery cart handle wasn't that germy.

So I would definitely wash your hand after you get out of the store, or sanitize. Grocery stores are stocking up with sanitizing wipes to wipe down your cart or basket. I'd use those.

I know a lot of people have gotten a little relaxed when it comes to the pandemic. I am not one of those people. I wear my mask wherever I need to, I am washing my hands like crazy and I limit who I see, especially if I know they are the kind of people who are around a lot of people all the time or they've been to heavily crowded areas. For me, if I don't know you, I don't want you standing really close to me. I don't know where you've been or who you've been exposed to. I feel like, this is why numbers are going up, people are just relaxing a little too much. But, that's just my opinion. I will absolutely continue to do what I am doing now to keep myself and my family safe and I don't care what anyone says.