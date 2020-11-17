The Holiday Foods You Should Not Feed Your Dog

I have always had dogs growing up and I've always loved them. If I go to someone's house and they have a dog, I want to play with it. Dogs are the best. I am not much of a cat person, I mean, if someone has a cat, I won't run away from it, but, I am a dog person and my dog Stella is my girl.

We are serious about training our dog Stella and one thing we are very stern about is not giving her food from the table. We like to enjoy our meals without a dog barking, whining or begging. Stella just goes and lays on her dog bed that is in the living room and it's great. If you do feed your dog from the table, no judgement, but with the holidays coming up, people may be tempting to feed their pups from the table and there are some holiday foods that you should absolutely NOT feed your dog.