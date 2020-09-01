The ‘Karen’ Halloween Mask Has Arrived and She Is Frightening

We knew it was coming and it has arrived. The Karen Halloween mask has been created by an artist on Instagram and you can buy one.

If you have been living in a cave (which you may have, hiding out from all that 2020 has thrown at us) Karen is the general or stereotypical name given to those women we have seen in videos who will complain about pretty much anything.

Now, I know Karens who are wonderful, caring petiole and wouldn’t hurt a fly. I actually feel bad that their name has been forever ruined because of the many videos, post, memes and GIFs using the name, Karen, to describe a very negative person.

Take a look at the mask. Yikes! The haircut kills me. LOL

If you want one of these masks, DM the artist.

Along with Karen, here are my costume predictions for 2020.