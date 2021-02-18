The Life Expectancy Of a Jersey Resident

I think I can speak for a lot of people in our area. when I say I'm proud to live in the area that we do. I genuinely love the Jersey/Philly area. There are tons of people that want to move away and get away from being home, but I honestly don't have any issues with it. The only problem I really have is the fact that it is so cold here, however, considering all that is going on around the country such as places like Texas, I think I am here to stay for good. With that being said, I was thinking about what it would be like to actually grow old here. Well the life expectancy in Jersey is older than I actually expected.

According to the New Jersey Health Data resource, the life expectancy for a resident in Jersey is 80.4 years. However, this data is from 2018. 2018 was a good year I'm assuming, but we just went through a really traumatic experience here in the whole world. We lost so many people last year that I'm sure that life expectancy has changed everywhere.

I actually read that the life expectancy in the US is down and is the lowest it has been since World War II. According to the Associated Press, the life expectancy of a resident in the United States has dropped an entire year since the beginning of the pandemic. In the first half of 2020 alone, the life expectancy was 77.8 years for Americans overall, which is down one year from 78.8 back in 2019. They said that minorities have suffered the most. While the pandemic plays a huge part in this new number, researchers also pointed out that other factors played into this like heart disease and cancer.