The Lights on Hiwawatha Win Our ‘Light Up PST Nation’ Contest

We have a winner, and how incredible is this!

We tabulated the THOUSANDS of votes for the area's most festive home and the winner is... the Lights On Hiawatha! The house, which was located at 36 Hiwawatha Road in Hi-Nella, NJ, was nominated by Erick Shules.

As you know, we opened the floodgates and asked for you to submit photos of your holiday lights earlier this holiday season. We narrowed the HUNDREDS of submissions to a top 10, and YOU voted as made sure PST Nation was shining bright.

The Lights on Hiawatha is a light show that is animated to music in Hi-Nella, NJ. Locals agree that it's great for both kids and adults. It's open nightly from 5:30 pm until 10:30 pm (hours may vary). The display has A TON of lights, inflatables and more. And with an awesome holiday soundtrack... it looks like the perfect night out for your family, right?

In fact, it sounds like the photos don't do it justice. so you may want to see for yourself.The house is located 36 Hiwawatha Road in Hi-Nella, NJ.

Here's a link to Google Maps for driving directions.

Of course, there were great displays across PST nation. So we have a list of the top 10 houses below for you. Check them out this holiday season.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from Your Number 1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.



In fact, here's a map to all of these great houses:



