Star Wars sure pivoted to TV at just the right moment. If there was a new Star Wars movie scheduled to come out this month, we’d never see it. But The Mandalorian is an original series streaming on Disney+. Which means Season 2 is right on schedule to premiere the day before Halloween.

Tonight we got a new “Special Look” at the show’s second season, which sees Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian charged with returning “The Child” (Baby Yoda to his pals) and calling on the help of some familiar faces to make that happen: Greef Karga, played by Carl Weathers, and Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano.

Watch the new Mandalorian trailer below:

Love Mando just wandering around holding a Baby Yoda, which is what we do with our widdle Baby Yoda doll when no one is around to judge us. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30.