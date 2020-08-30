The Many Masks of Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV VMAs (PHOTOS)

It was a big night for Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star won Artist of the Year, as well as Best Collaboration and Song of the Year for her collaboration with Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"...

...But she should also have received an award for Best Mask Collection.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, this year's VMAs aired remotely in various locations around New York City. Gaga took the opportunity to be socially responsible and wear a number of avant-garde masks throughout the evening.

Let's take a look at Gaga's fiercest face coverings, shall we?

Gaga kicked off the evening in this cosmic number that featured a clear fish bowl-like head piece, that also functioned as a face shield to prevent the spread of germs.

She made fans' jaws drop when she revealed her first costume change: a rainbow, feathery mini-dress accompanied by a heavy duty, hot pink face contraption.

Gaga accepted the award for Song of the Year in a classic fit-and-flare dress, but it was her mask that really stole all the attention. The apocalyptic face covering looked like it came straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Even a high-energy VMA performance didn't stop Gaga and Grande from masking up. Gaga looked cutting edge with her cyberpunk LED face shield, giving off major Bane vibes.

And she looked positively angelic as she accepted the award for Artist of the Year, completing her heavenly ensemble with a silver mask.

For the most enticing award of the night, Gaga transformed a cosmic cyber-goth queen, donning a glorious metallic dress that defied the laws of gravity. It was, of course, complemented by a shimmering mask that covered her entire lower face. Good luck trying to escape that mask, germs!

Obviously, Gaga is a big supporter of mask-wearing during a global pandemic. "Wear a mask, it's a sign of respect," she stated while receiving her Tricon award.

And so, the queen has spoken: Paws up, masks up, Little Monsters!