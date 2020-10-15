The Most Haunted Colleges and Universities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

With Halloween right around the corner, people are “dying” to look for fall festivities to participate in like pumpkin patches, haunted houses, corn mazes, and hayrides. While everyone knows that those activities aren’t really haunted, NJ and PA Haunted Houses lists the top haunted colleges and universities in the area to give people a real spook.

Each of the schools gives background information on how they got their scary reputation, giving some of the creepiest ghost stories. To find out the gory details, scroll down below and check out all the thrills and chills these places have to offer.