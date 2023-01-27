The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant

You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey.

Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views.

According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is one of the best spots for the most spectacular sunset you'll see anywhere in New Jersey.

This restaurant is a little off the beaten path, it's beachfront and historic.

What restaurant in New Jersey can you see spectacular sunset views?

It's the Deuville Inn, in Strathmere, NJ. A hidden gem of New Jersey's, possibly?

To me, there is nothing better than a beautiful restaurant, yummy food, great company, and of course the sunset views. It's absolutely gorgeous.

The Deuville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere, NJ. I've never heard of this beautiful spot. I'm going to have to check it out. Looks like a beautiful spot, right on the water.

From their Facebook page their menu looks spectacular, with delicious seafood and American dishes.

Strathmere is located in Upper Cape May County. Check this out from the Deauville Inn's webpage:

Located on Ludlam Island’s bayside, you will find one of the most amazing and well-kept secrets on the Jersey Shore, The Deauville Inn. Nestled between Sea Isle City & Ocean City, it faces some of the most amazing sunsets you have ever seen.This incredible facility is perfect for your next social gathering, wedding, reception, company meeting, or private dinner.

It looks and sounds delightful. Between Sea Isle City and Ocean City, that's just a beautiful spot of the Jersey Shore.

