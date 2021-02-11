There are so many great restaurants in our area, some are always in the spotlight, and some aren't, but deserve the spotlight for fabulous food.

So, where are the Most Underrated Restaurants in the area? I asked a bunch of my friends, and here's the list of the places you need to check out ASAP, and some of their favorite menu items.

Salerno's 3 - 1292 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing. Among the favorites are the penne pasta pizza, Vodka Rigatoni, and the chopped antipasto (I can't wait to try that...I love antipasto).

El Jalapeno - 3800 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton. Mexican. Among the favorites are the steak tacos, nachos, and, burritos. One of my my friends called it the "best kept secret" in the area. Big portions and inexpensive.

Mikonos - 50 Scotch Road, Ewing. Greek. Among the favorite menu items are the Chicken Souvlaki, Lamb Souvlaki, Spanakopita, Galagtobureko for dessert...a Greek custard wrapped in phyllo dough and glazed with honey. Sounds delicious.

Route 1 Diner - 2009 Route 1, Lawrenceville. Among the favorites are the burgers & fries.

Malaga - 511 Lalor Street, Trenton. Authentic, traditional Spanish cuisine. The white & red sangria is what has everyone talking, as well as the live lobster specials, and the Paella.

McGuinn's Place Sports Bar - 1781 Brunswick Ave. Lawrenceville. Among the favorites are the bar pies, broccoli bites, wings (try the special sauce), cheesesteaks, chicken quesadillas, and Jersey fries (topped with pork roll and cheese).

Pete's Steakhouse Tavern - 523 White Horse Ave. Hamilton. Among the favorites are the steak sandwiches and the Tuscany Salad.

Fernando's Grille - 173 Mercer Street, Hightstown. Among the favorites are the Portabella & Mozzarella Tower, the BBQ Baby Back Ribs, and the Jumbo Lump Crabcake.

Dominic's Pizza - 1961 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville. Among the favorites are the Brooklyn Pie, Eggplant Parm, and the Chicken Roll with broccoli and garlic.

This list made me hungry. I don't know which to try first. Lol.