The Only Nude Beach in New Jersey is in Monmouth County

Summer is right around the corner and now that Covid restrictions are loosening by the week, it's time for us to be out and about. I don't know about you, but after being stuck inside the house all of 2020, I am so ready to hit up every beach, bar and club there is in New Jersey.

I used to love being at the beach, but every since I was diagnosed with Lupus I can't be in the sun as much. I never was brave enough to be out there baring it all, but I could be out on the beach sunbathing for hours. I've been to a nude beach before and have always wanted to drop all my clothes and let loose, but never had the nerve. If you have the confidence to do so, more power to you.

Did you know that New Jersey only has one nude beach? According to Fox News, New Jersey is one of 11 states that have unofficial nudist beaches, or allow topless sunbathing in specific areas. Even though public nudity is deemed unacceptable in the state, at Gunnison Beach in Monmouth County allows you to be in a designated area.

I've never been but apparently the moto there is "get naked or get lost." What people love about this particular beach is how comfortable everyone is. According to NJ.com, there aren't any supermodels and dudes with rock hard abs flaunting around. Instead you can find the average American body on full display.

According to NJ.com, the nude beach is at the north end of Sandy Hook - Parking Lot G is 4.5 miles from the front entrance.

''You draw more attention here with your clothes on than with your clothes off,'' says Gunnison regular Al Kononowitz of Brick.

But if you're like me, and not quite yet ready to let it all hang out, there is still plenty of regular beach for you to enjoy without having to look at boobs and other body parts.