The Only Place You Should Stay When You Visit Ocean City Maryland
The Best Condo in Ocean City Maryland
My husband and I just returned from a long weekend in Ocean City Maryland with our friends. We had a fantastic time and we stayed in the best condo.
This condo had everything we needed and more, so I want people who are thinking about going to Ocean City to know about this condo, more specifically, this condo complex.
Why do I think this is the perfect place to stay in Ocean City?
- It's right next door to Seacrets.
- There are about 10 bars and restaurants within walking distance.
- The views of the canal and bay are to die for.
- It was quiet and family friendly, but we were still able to play music and have a good time.
Check out the pictures. We loved where we stayed.