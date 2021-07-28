The Only Place You Should Stay When You Visit Ocean City Maryland

My husband and I just returned from a long weekend in Ocean City Maryland with our friends. We had a fantastic time and we stayed in the best condo.





This condo had everything we needed and more, so I want people who are thinking about going to Ocean City to know about this condo, more specifically, this condo complex.





Why do I think this is the perfect place to stay in Ocean City?





It's right next door to Seacrets.

There are about 10 bars and restaurants within walking distance.

The views of the canal and bay are to die for.

It was quiet and family friendly, but we were still able to play music and have a good time.





Check out the pictures. We loved where we stayed.