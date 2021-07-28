The Only Place You Should Stay When You Visit Ocean City Maryland

The Best Condo in Ocean City Maryland

My husband and I just returned from a long weekend in Ocean City Maryland with our friends. We had a fantastic time and we stayed in the best condo.

This condo had everything we needed and more, so I want people who are thinking about going to Ocean City to know about this condo, more specifically, this condo complex.

Why do I think this is the perfect place to stay in Ocean City?

  • It's right next door to Seacrets.
  • There are about 10 bars and restaurants within walking distance.
  • The views of the canal and bay are to die for.
  • It was quiet and family friendly, but we were still able to play music and have a good time.

Check out the pictures. We loved where we stayed.
