The Peddler’s Village Gingerbread House Competition is Happening

Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA just announced that its very popular Gingerbread House Competition will be happening this year.

In a press release announcing this and other holiday-related news, Peddler's Village said this year's competition would be moving from the Gazebo into the larger Shop #1 in the Courtyard.

This move will allow guests to "social distance" while viewing the houses. “While 2020 has presented us with myriad challenges we never expected, we are planning very creatively for the holidays, with safety as a top priority,” said Bob McGowan, Chief Operating Officer of Peddler’s Village. “We feel very fortunate to be an outdoor destination where we can offer some holiday magic in the fresh air.”

Peddler's Village says over 70 houses will be on display between Nov. 19-Jan. 9.

In addition to the annual Gingerbread House Competition, Peddler's Village announced that the shopping village would be lit up by a million lights during the holidays.

In previous years, Peddler's Village has hosted a Grand Illumination Celebration to kick off the holiday season, but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Village says it will host "mini lightings" between Nov. 19-22 and again between Nov. 27-29.

And not even a pandemic can stop Santa Claus. According to Peddler's Village, Jolly Old St. Nick will make "surprise socially distanced appearances" during the weekends listed above, as well as the weekend of Dec. 5-6.

One other new addition to the holiday festivities at Peddler's Village is the "Virtual Village."

The Virtual Village allows guests who would prefer to shop from home to view and purchase gifts from the many locally-owned stores in Peddler's Village.

For more info on all of the holiday happenings at Peddler's Village, click here.