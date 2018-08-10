The Pineville Tavern Now has a Location in Philly!

If you've never been to the Pineville Tavern, you are missing out! It's one of those hidden gems in Pineville, Pennsylvania that you have to check out! I've been there a few times and let me tell you, their homemade raviolis and egg rolls are to die for!

As you can tell, this restaurant is very popular and now they've added another location and expanded into Philadelphia. Their location opened in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood at 2448 E Huntingdon Street and the owners, Andrew and Drew Abruzzese are super excited about it! It will be open seven days a week and will even have a takeout window open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will allow you to carry out beer and wine as well as their entire menu!

We wish Pineville Tavern the best of luck in their new location, but we know they won't need it!