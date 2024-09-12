Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful colors of nature. In New Jersey, we’re lucky to have some amazing spots to see the leaves change.

If you’re looking to take a break, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and explore the outdoors, here are some of the best places for leaf peeping in the Garden State

1. High Point State Park (Sussex County)

If you want a view that goes on forever, High Point State Park is the place to be. It’s the highest point in New Jersey, and from the top, you can see amazing fall colors stretching across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

2. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (Warren and Sussex Counties)

The Delaware Water Gap is a favorite for people who love both nature and adventure. You can hike trails like Mount Tammany to see the leaves up close or just take a scenic drive. This area is perfect for soaking in the fall colors with the mountains and river being the perfect backdrop for your pictures.

3. Palisades Interstate Park (Bergen County)

Running along the Hudson River, Palisades Interstate Park offers fantastic fall views You can walk, bike, or drive through the park and see the colorful leaves against the cliffs. Plus, the sight of New York City in the distance adds a cool vibe to your sightseeing.

4. Washington Crossing State Park (Mercer County)

This historical park in Mercer County is a great place to experience the fall season. Washington Crossing State Park has lots of trails where you can enjoy the colorful trees while learning a bit of history too. The beautiful views of the Delaware River combined with the fall leaves make it so peaceful.

5. Cheesequake State Park (Middlesex County)

Cheesequake State Park is unique because it’s a mix of forests and open fields. It’s a hidden gem for leaf peepers who want a mix of scenery in one place.

These parks are some of the best spots in New Jersey to see the beauty of fall.

Whether you’re taking a hike, having a picnic, or just enjoying a drive, you’ll be surrounded by the vibrant colors of fall.

