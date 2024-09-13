Let the fall fun begin.

With a taste of the cooler, more comfortable weather lately, I don't know about you but I'm ready for pumpkin season.

There's a farm in Lawrenceville with an old-fashioned feel that's ready for fall guests.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

Carroll's Pumpkins...and so much more...officially opens Saturday, September 14.

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend to stop by for a visit.

Loads of area residents already get a Christmas tree at the picturesque farm.

Get our free mobile app

A few years ago owner, Shawn Carroll, decided to get in on fall festivities.

Bring your family and friends for fall activities for all ages.

The hay maze has a new design this year.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

You'll love the Rubber Duck River Race.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

Make sure to give Pumpkin Bowling a try.

That sounds like fun, doesn't it?

There will be pumpkin painting, fun photo props, and more.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

Carroll Pumpkins has everything you need to get home fall ready.

Pick up pumpkins and gourds of all sizes.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

You'll love the huge, colorful mums, corn stalks, and hay bales.

Inside the charming barn is an awesome selection of handmade fall wreaths, wooden plank signs, fir needle/bayberry candles and more.

Carroll's Pumpkins Carroll's Pumpkins loading...

I just love fall. Everything looks so pretty.

attachment-carroll 6 inside barn more loading...

Carroll's also sells everything you need to make the perfect jack o' lantern at home.

Jovanmandic Jovanmandic loading...

Now that school has started and summer is in your memory book, it's time to get into fall mode and make more memories.

Carroll's is the perfect place to do just that.

Make sure your phone's charged, I'm sure you'll want to take a bunch of pictures.

Cute Little Girls Holding Their Pumpkins At A Pumpkin Patch Feverpitched loading...

Carroll's Pumpkins, located at 3980 Princeton Pike, is open from 10am - 6pm everyday.

Don't miss out on the fun.

7 Pumpkin Color Meanings You Should Know Before Handing Out Candy on Halloween Pumpkins have become more than a Halloween decoration for families who want to spread awareness about a specific cause. Here is a look at the meaning behind seven different pumpkin colors. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll